Suns' Deandre Ayton: Solid in win
Ayton provided 16 points (8-9 FG), five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Monday's 131-111 win over Utah.
The combination of Aron Baynes seeing an uptick in run against Rudy Gobert, a potentially lingering ankle injury and the Suns pulling away in the second half capped Ayton's ceiling. It may have come as a harsh reality check to Ayton shareholders, as his strong double-double streak came to an end. However, the reality may be extrapolated when the stingy, "time is now" Clippers come to Phoenix on Wednesday --- presenting a tough matchup on paper for Ayton.
