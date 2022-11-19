Ayton logged 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 134-133 loss to the Jazz.

Ayton had arguably one of his best games of the year so far. Not only did he record his fourth double-double, but his eight assists were a new career high. It was also nice to see the fifth-year center block multiple shots for only the second time this season. Recently, he's gotten back to being a bigger part of the offense too, as this marked the fourth straight game he's made at least seven field goals.