Suns' Deandre Ayton: Starting Friday
Ayton will start Friday against the Heat, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ayton came off the bench Thursday against the Trail Blazers while dealing with an illness. He's apparently feeling better and will return to the starting five.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Muted performance off the bench•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Could miss Thursday's contest•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ekes out double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores team-high 19 points Friday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Puts up 25 and 13 in loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...