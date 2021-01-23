Ayton registered 27 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Nuggets.

Ayton was coming off a 26-point, 17-rebound, five-block performance against the Rockets on Wednesday, and he delivered an even better scoring output while registering his eighth double-double of the campaign. Ayton delivered quite a few subpar performances in the opening weeks of the season, but he seems to be turning things around of late and fantasy managers should continue to trust him going forward.