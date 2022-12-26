Ayton logged 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 overtime loss to Denver.

Ayton had to embrace a more significant role on offense following the early exit of Devin Booker following the re-aggravation of his groin injury, but the big man stepped up to the challenge and posted a strong outing on both ends of the court. Ayton has three double-doubles across his last four appearances since returning from a two-game absence, and while he's always been a productive player for the Suns, he should see an uptick on his usage rate as long as Booker is out.