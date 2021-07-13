Ayton recorded 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Bucks.

Ayton had an excellent per-minute performance in Game 3, but most of his teammates struggled as the Bucks secured a 20-point win that involved plenty of garbage time. With Sunday's effort, Ayton increased his double-digit scoring streak to 13 games. During this stretch -- which started with Game 1 of the second-round series against Denver -- Ayton is averaging 16.5 points on 66.0 percent shooting, 12.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 35.7 minutes.