Ayton provided 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over the Lakers.

Ayton dominated in the post after missing the Suns' last two matchups due to an ankle injury, and he also showcased his shot from deep, draining his only three-point attempt. The Suns were in no hurry to hand him a heavy workload in a blowout, so this was a solid opportunity to ease the big man back into game action. Ayton has now notched a double-double in three of his last four games.