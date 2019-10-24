Suns' Deandre Ayton: Strong start to season

Ayton finished with 18 points (9-14 FG), 11 rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over Sacramento.

Ayton had an impressive season debut, complementing his first double-double of the season with a great defensive effort and a plus-25 net rating. While he's already an incredibly polished offensive player, a sizable increase in Ayton's defensive production from a year ago would vault him up the fantasy rankings.