Suns' Deandre Ayton: Strong start to season
Ayton finished with 18 points (9-14 FG), 11 rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over Sacramento.
Ayton had an impressive season debut, complementing his first double-double of the season with a great defensive effort and a plus-25 net rating. While he's already an incredibly polished offensive player, a sizable increase in Ayton's defensive production from a year ago would vault him up the fantasy rankings.
