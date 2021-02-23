Ayton registered 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal for Phoenix, in a 132-100 victory over Portland on Monday.

Ayton dominated both ends of the floor in a blowout victory by making 72.7 percent of his shots and playing great defense as well. The Suns were a plus-25 with Ayton on the floor as Portland didn't have anyone to guard the center down low. Phoenix has won nine-of-10, and Ayton has averaged 13.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch.