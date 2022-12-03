Ayton amassed eight points (4-7 FG), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Rockets.

The Suns suffered an uncharacteristic loss to the Rockets on Friday, and Ayton's struggles were part of the downfall. He committed a season-high five turnovers and failed to record a double-double for the first time since Nov. 16. The Suns' next game, Sunday at San Antonio, should be a good bounce-back opportunity.