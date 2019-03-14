Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles in loss Wednesday

Ayton had just two points (1-9 FG), nine rebounds, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-97 loss to the Jazz.

Ayton had the worst game of his career Wednesday, scoring a season-low two points on 1-of-9 shooting. He was simply outmatched against Rudy Gobert, and never got going in what was a convincing loss. It is a tough pill for owners to swallow, especially as it comes in the midst of the fantasy playoffs. Things don't get any easier for the rookie as the Suns travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Friday.