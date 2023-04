Ayton finished with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 100-93 victory over Denver.

Ayton struggled to find any offensive rhythm but salvaged his production with a team-high 10 boards. Since returning from a three-game absence, Ayton has posted modest averages of 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.