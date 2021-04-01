Ayton recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Bulls.

Ayton's 10 points were his fewest since March 19, and his four rebounds tied a season low. He's been an efficient scorer and solid rebounder this season, but both his minutes and shot attempts are down compared to last year. With so much of the offensive focus going through Chris Paul and Devin Booker, there will be some nights that Ayton doesn't have an opportunity to get his.