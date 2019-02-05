Suns' Deandre Ayton: Submits another double-double

Ayton put up 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes Monday in the Suns' 118-110 loss to the Rockets.

Ayton has recorded double-doubles in both of his first two games back from a sprained left ankle, an injury that sidelined him for six consecutive contests. The fact that he's cleared 30 minutes in both contests suggests the Suns aren't concerned about his health moving forward, making Ayton an easy activation for fantasy managers who may have been hesitant to pull the trigger on bringing him back from their injured list or bench.