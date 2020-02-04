Suns' Deandre Ayton: Superb stat line in defeat
Ayton produced 25 points (12-22 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 119-97 loss to the Nets.
Ayton scored at least 20 for the third time in the last four games, and he's up to 13 double-doubles across 20 appearances. Moreover, Ayton matched his season high in dimes and has upped his per-game averages in points, boards, assists and blocks this year while also raising his free-throw percentage. He'll look to keep up this recent streak of strong play during Wednesday's matchup versus the Pistons.
