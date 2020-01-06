Suns' Deandre Ayton: Third straight double-double

Ayton put up 14 points (7-14 FG) to go with 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 121-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

For the second straight game, the Suns rolled out an ultra-big starting five featuring the 6-foot-11, 250-pound Ayton at power forward and the 6-foot-10, 260-pound Aron Baynes at center. The pairing didn't work all that effectively Sunday, but Ayton still rolled to a third straight double-double while contributing in the defensive categories. Now that his 25-game suspension and sprained ankle are both in the rear-view mirror, Ayton finally looks poised to pay dividends for those who invested in him on draft day.