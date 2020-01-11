Suns' Deandre Ayton: To come off bench
Ayton will come off the bench Friday against Orlando.
Ayton has finished in double figures in each of his last three starts, but he'll come off the bench Friday evening. Dario Saric draws the start at power forward as a result.
