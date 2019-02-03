Suns' Deandre Ayton: To start with no restrictions

Ayton (ankle) is expected to start Saturday against the Hawks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports. He will not have a minutes restriction.

A sprained left ankle has prevented Ayton from playing over the past six games, but he'll make his return to the starting lineup Saturday. Since December, the rookie is averaging 16.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal across 29.7 minutes.