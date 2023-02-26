Ayton supplied 22 points (11-21 FG), 11 rebounds and three blocks over 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to Milwaukee.

Ayton led Phoenix in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of two players to score 20 or more points in Sunday's loss. Ayton has tallied 20 or more points with 10 or more rebounds in 17 outings this year, including in three of his last five games.