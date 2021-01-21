Ayton finished with 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over the Rockets.

Ayton turned in what was easily his best performance of the season, putting up an impressive double-double. It was certainly a welcome sight for his managers who have been dealing with sub-par production on what must seem a nightly basis. The Suns have improved in a number of areas this season, resulting in reduced scoring numbers for both Ayton and Devin Booker. This could very well be the pinnacle for Ayton this season, although perhaps it is simply a launching pad to better days ahead.