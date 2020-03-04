Suns' Deandre Ayton: Undergoes MRI on ankle
Ayton underwent an MRI on his left ankle Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton apparently injured his ankle during Tuesday's loss to Toronto, during which he finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 39 minutes. While the severity of the issue won't be known until after his test results are disclosed, Ayton will be confined to a walking boot for the time being and seems unlikely to play Friday against the Trail Blazers.
