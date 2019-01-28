Suns' Deandre Ayton: Unlikely to return Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ayton is trending towards missing a sixth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle. Look for his status to clear up closer to game-time. If Ayton is indeed held out, Richaun Holmes and Dragan Bender would handle the bulk of minutes at center.
