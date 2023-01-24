Ayton (illness) has been upgraded from out to doubtful ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Hornets.

Ayton remains expected to miss Tuesday's contest, but the upgrade suggests there is at least a chance the big man will rejoin the action. If he misses a third straight game, as expected, Bismack Biyombo will likely get another start, and Jock Landale will likely snare a more sizable role as well. Even if Ayton sits, his upgrade to doubtful suggests a return isn't too far away. The change in designation still means it will be worth keeping an eye on Ayton's status leading up to the 9 PM ET tipoff.