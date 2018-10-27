Suns' Deandre Ayton: Upgraded to probable
Ayton (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
Ayton, originally listed as questionable, has been upgraded to probable after successfully going through Saturday morning's shootaround. With Devin Booker (hamstring) already ruled out, the No. 1 overall pick could be called upon to carry a bigger offensive load. Still, final confirmation on his status will likely be made closer to tip-off.
