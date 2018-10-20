Suns' Deandre Ayton: Upgraded to probable
Ayton (ankle) was upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets after going through morning shootaround, Evan Sidery of The Bright Side and LockedOnSuns reports.
Ayton rolled his ankle Friday, but has avoided anything serious. During his debut, he posted 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes.
