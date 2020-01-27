Suns' Deandre Ayton: Well-rounded line in Sunday's loss
Ayton totaled 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Ayton finished with a career high minute total and logged his 11th double-double through 16 games this season. Despite being suspended for nearly two months, Ayton actually has a chance, albeit a small one, to surpass last year's double-double total (39). Moreover, with Aron Baynes (hip) expected to miss at least another week, Ayton is likely to continue earning heavy minutes.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.