Suns' Deandre Ayton: Well-rounded line in Sunday's loss

Ayton totaled 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ayton finished with a career high minute total and logged his 11th double-double through 16 games this season. Despite being suspended for nearly two months, Ayton actually has a chance, albeit a small one, to surpass last year's double-double total (39). Moreover, with Aron Baynes (hip) expected to miss at least another week, Ayton is likely to continue earning heavy minutes.