Ayton (knee) will not play Thursday against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton will be sidelined for the first time all year due to soreness in his left knee. It's a bit concerning that the knee issue is happening so close to the playoffs, but the team may simply be opting to rest the starting center with more important games coming soon. Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and Jalen Smith could all see increased workloads Thursday.