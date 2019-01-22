Suns' Deandre Ayton: Will not play Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Ayton will be held out for Tuesday's contest after being downgraded to doubtful with an ankle sprain. With Richaun Holmes (foot) unlikely to play, Dragan Bender will again get the start at center, with Quincy Acy filling in as the primary backup. This will be Ayton's second straight absence.