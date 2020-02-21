Play

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Will play Friday

Ayton (ankle) will play Friday against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Ayton will take the court Friday following a two-game absence. In five February appearances, he's averaging 22.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 blocks in 34.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories