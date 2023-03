Ayton (hip) will play Monday against the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton is returning from a four-game stint on the sidelines, which should queue Bismack Biyombo's return to the second unit and Jock Landale won't play as much. Ayton could have his minutes monitored in his first game back, making him a semi-risky target in daily fantasy leagues, although he's safe to fire up in season-long settings.