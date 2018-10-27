Ayton (ankle) will play Saturday against Memphis, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

As expected, Ayton will take the court despite an ankle injury that's hobbled him for the last few days. Ayton went through shootaround Saturday morning and was cleared after undergoing a final evaluation by the team's training staff, so he's expected to be available for his full complement of minutes.

