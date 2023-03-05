Ayton (knee) has been upgraded to available and will play Sunday against the Mavericks.
Ayton was tabbed as a game-time decision before Sunday's contest, but he recovered in time and should start at center. Ayton played just 27 minutes Friday against the Bulls but should be fine for this one. He's averaging 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game since the start of February.
