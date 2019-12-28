Suns' Deandre Ayton: Will remain sidelined
Ayton (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ayton will miss his fifth straight game due to a sprained ankle. Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky figure to continue benefiting from his absence. The Suns' prized big man has played in just two games this season due to suspension and injuries. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Trail Blazers.
