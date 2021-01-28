Ayton notched five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Ayton had scored 17 or more points in four straight and showed signs of leaving his slow start to the season behind, but he struggled massively from the field in this one and ended with his second-worst scoring output of the campaign. Ayton has scored fewer than 10 points in five of his 16 contests this season, and while he remains a force on the glass and on the defensive end of the court, it's not a secret that his scoring figures are limiting his upside, as he is currently averaging a career-worst 14.3 points per game.