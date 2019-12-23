Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Monday
Ayton (ankle) will be held out of Monday's tilt with Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton will miss a third-straight game as he continues to battle a right ankle sprain. Aron Baynes should continue to start in place of Ayton.
