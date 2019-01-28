Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Sunday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

This will be Ayton's fourth straight absence while he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain, and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. Unless Richaun Holes, who has missed the last four games as well with a foot injury, is ruled active, Dragan Bender will be in line to start at center yet again.