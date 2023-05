Ayton (ribs) is out for Thursday's Game 6 versus the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ayton has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a rib contusion. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo should see extended roles in Ayton's absence. The Suns will have to win Game 6 and force a Game 7 in order for the 2018 No. 1 pick to have a chance of suiting up again this postseason.