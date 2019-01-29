Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Evan Sidery of Locked On Suns reports.

As expected, Ayton will sit out for a sixth straight game as he nurses a sprained left ankle. Dragan Bender has started the previous five contests at center, but he played only 13 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers, while Richaun Holmes saw 26 minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to play will arrive Saturday against Atlanta.