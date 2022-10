Ayton has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.

Ayton logged four points (2-4 FG) and three rebounds in eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but exited the game late in the first quarter. His next chance to return will be Sunday against the Rockets, while Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see additional playing time in Ayton's absence.