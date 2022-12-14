Ayton won't return to Tuesday's game against Houston due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton injured his ankle sometime during the first half of Tuesday's contest with the Rockets, as the center posted five points and three rebounds in 15 minutes before exiting. With the severity of the injury unknown at the moment, Ayton will presumably be tabbed questionable for the Suns' next matchup Thursday against the Clippers.