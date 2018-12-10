Suns' Deandre Ayton: Working at shootaround

Ayton (illness) was on the court at Monday morning's shootaround, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Ayton was held out of Sunday's practice while dealing with flu-like symptoms, but his presence at shootaround is certainly an encouraging development. While the Suns haven't officially ruled on his status, at this point it seems rather likely that he'll be cleared to take the floor Monday night against the Clippers.

