Suns' Deandre Ayton: Working at shootaround
Ayton (ankle) was getting shots up at shootaround Saturday morning, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
The Suns are still listing Ayton as questionable for Saturday night's matchup with Memphis, but his participation at shootaround is certainly a step in the right direction. Still, a final call on his status likely won't come until much closer to game time.
