Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Active for Wednesday's game
Melton will be active for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Melton has seen just three minutes this season, but will be available to go if the Suns call his number. With starting guards Devin Booker and Isaiah Canaan out, Melton could see the court.
