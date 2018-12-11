Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Another start in Monday's loss
Melton totaled 13 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-119 loss to the Clippers.
Melton remained in the starting lineup for Monday's encounter, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. While inefficiency was an issue, he made up for it with eight assists and a pair of steals. He continues to outplay Elie Okobo and certainly provides a nice fantasy skill set. Devin Booker (hamstring) is yet to get through a full practice which means Melton should continue to see extended playing time. He could be a nice streaming option in standard formats if you need some assists and steals.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...