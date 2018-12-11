Melton totaled 13 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-119 loss to the Clippers.

Melton remained in the starting lineup for Monday's encounter, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. While inefficiency was an issue, he made up for it with eight assists and a pair of steals. He continues to outplay Elie Okobo and certainly provides a nice fantasy skill set. Devin Booker (hamstring) is yet to get through a full practice which means Melton should continue to see extended playing time. He could be a nice streaming option in standard formats if you need some assists and steals.