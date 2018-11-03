Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Assigned to G-league affiliate
The Suns assigned Melton to their G-league affiliate Saturday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Melton, who was acquired alongside Ryan Anderson from the Rockets over the summer, had only appeared in two games, averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 steals and 1.0 rebound per contest. He has been assigned to the Northern Arizona Suns and will presumably be available for their season-opener Saturday night. Depending on his development with Northern Arizona as well as the injury situation in Phoenix, Melton will have an opportunity to be back in the NBA at some point this season.
