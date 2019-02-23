Melton will be available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Melton was unable to play Thursday against the Cavaliers due to his flight being delayed.

Melton would have been available Thursday, but his flight was delayed, and Melton said he heard the plane was struck by lightning. Regardless, the rookie should see the floor Saturday barring any other unforeseen circumstances.

