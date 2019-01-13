Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Career-high 10 dimes Saturday
Melton totaled two points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four steals, three rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 victory over the Suns.
Melton dished out a career-high 10 assists Saturday, also notching four steals for the second time in his last three games. The offense continues to be an issue for the rookie but he certainly compensates with his contributions across the board. He has established himself as the teams' primary facilitator in Booker's absence and it will be interesting to see what happens when he returns.
More News
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Modest production in loss•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Remains starter with Devin Booker back•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Full line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Another start in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Starting Friday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...