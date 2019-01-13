Melton totaled two points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four steals, three rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 victory over the Suns.

Melton dished out a career-high 10 assists Saturday, also notching four steals for the second time in his last three games. The offense continues to be an issue for the rookie but he certainly compensates with his contributions across the board. He has established himself as the teams' primary facilitator in Booker's absence and it will be interesting to see what happens when he returns.