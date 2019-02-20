Melton (ankle) will be available Thursday against the Cavaliers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Melton has been out due to a right ankle sprain since Jan. 25, but he's set to make his return during the Suns' first game following the All-Star break. He's seeing 20.5 minutes per game, though that number may trend downward due to the addition of Tyler Johnson before the trade deadline.