Melton -- along with Josh Jackson and two second-round picks -- has been dealt to the Grizzlies for Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Melton started 31 games for the struggling Suns last season, seeing 19.7 minutes per contest. He's shown strong upside as a defender and some decent passing ability. It's possible he sees similar run behind Ja Morant, though it could depend on if Delon Wright returns to the team.