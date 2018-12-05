Melton had 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to the Kings.

Melton set numerous career-high marks Tuesday with 21 points including three triples and five assists. His previous high was just seven points so this came out of nowhere. The Suns are struggling to find a point-guard that works right now and there is a chance Melton gets more of an opportunity moving forward. Elie Okobo started the game but had just six points in 26 minutes. Melton was amazing for the Houston Rockets during his summer league campaign and so certainly has the upside to warrant keeping an eye on.